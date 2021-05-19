Investment House LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,940 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 390.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,220 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.16.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 99,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.25 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

