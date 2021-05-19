Investment House LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.0% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,631,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,280,024,000 after purchasing an additional 100,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.23. 56,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.98 and its 200-day moving average is $362.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.96.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

