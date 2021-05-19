Investment House LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,275 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.0% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 135.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,411 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 282,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,176,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus increased their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.23.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $271.44. 9,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.41. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.13 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

