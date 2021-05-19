Investors Buy High Volume of RAPT Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,564 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,913% compared to the average daily volume of 111 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,732 shares of company stock valued at $177,408 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

