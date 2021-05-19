Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Investors Title worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Title during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Investors Title by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Investors Title by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title stock opened at $184.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Title has a one year low of $109.69 and a one year high of $194.26.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.