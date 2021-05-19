INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Announces Earnings Results

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVO opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,473.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 68,822 shares of company stock valued at $272,856 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

