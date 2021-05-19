IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 38.1% Lower This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 34.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $202.87 million and approximately $38.75 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00067332 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00092346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.09 or 0.01036903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00054386 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 7,544,441,829 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.