IQeon (IQN) Price Tops $2.40

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, IQeon has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00006232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $13.17 million and $599,093.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00076569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.63 or 0.01205122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00056432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.31 or 0.09844508 BTC.

About IQeon

IQN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

