IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Argus

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target upped by Argus from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.79.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 194,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 76,054 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

