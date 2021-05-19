iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Matson Money. Inc.

Matson Money. Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,408 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $120,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.62. 6,345,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

