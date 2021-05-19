iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by FMA Advisory Inc.

FMA Advisory Inc. decreased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYF. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 79,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

