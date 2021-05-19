iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $42,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

IWV opened at $245.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.14. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $169.04 and a one year high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

