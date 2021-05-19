iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 77,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 81,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

IWS stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.30 and a 12 month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

