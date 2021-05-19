iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $70.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

