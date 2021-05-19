iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $108.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.50.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

