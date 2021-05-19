iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

