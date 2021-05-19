iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.64.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

