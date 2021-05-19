iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $95.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.