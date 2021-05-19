Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.50 million.

Shares of ITMR stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.21. 2,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,633. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.54 million, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITMR. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

