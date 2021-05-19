Ithaka Group LLC Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ithaka Group LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 321,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,659 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 273.0% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $128.31. The company had a trading volume of 160,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,487,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

