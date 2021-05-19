Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of IVPAF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.54. 235,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

