Jack Dorsey Sells 100,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.60, for a total value of $24,560,000.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $23,013,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00.

Shares of SQ traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.11. 16,385,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,830,709. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.26 and a 200-day moving average of $226.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 317.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 42.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $4,053,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Square by 279.0% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 42,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Square by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

