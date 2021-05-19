Jack Dorsey Sells 100,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 3rd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.60, for a total value of $24,560,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 26th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $24,933,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 19th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $25,007,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 12th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total value of $25,925,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 5th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $23,013,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 29th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 8th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00.

Shares of SQ traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.11. 16,385,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,830,709. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.26 and a 200-day moving average of $226.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 317.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 42.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at about $4,053,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Square by 279.0% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 42,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Square by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is channel trading?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit