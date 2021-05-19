Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.980-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.78.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,227. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.