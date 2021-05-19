James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 581,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 13.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

JHX stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97 and a beta of 1.24. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

