James Latham (LON:LTHM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $994.40

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 994.40 ($12.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,064 ($13.90). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,064 ($13.90), with a volume of 12,402 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 996.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 923.26. The firm has a market cap of £205.98 million and a PE ratio of 19.07.

About James Latham (LON:LTHM)

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

