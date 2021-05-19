Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 31,074 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

NYSE:TME opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

