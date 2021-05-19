Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.76. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

