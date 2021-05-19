Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $644,000 Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $6,635,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 216,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $3,174,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock worth $204,900 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

