Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 872 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

