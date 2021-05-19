Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 35.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,841,000 after buying an additional 370,045 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,889,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,145,000 after acquiring an additional 481,824 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 608,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $18,276,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

