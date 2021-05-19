Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to “Buy”

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the stock.

CSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE CSR opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.69. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $77.30.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

