Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 424.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,761 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 16.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WP Advisors LLC owned 1.29% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $38,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 256,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3,608.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period.

VNLA stock remained flat at $$50.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,827. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34.

