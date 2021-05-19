Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

SBRA opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 877.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 743,734 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 148,583 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 537,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 134,432 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

