Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kezar Life Sciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KZR)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

