Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 14,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 14,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $803,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $1,124,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $1,098,560.00.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.63. 7,039,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,616,407. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.61 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.