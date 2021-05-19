Jerry James Hunter Sells 47,523 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $604,687.59.

On Friday, April 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $927,810.87.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.91. 12,926,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,586,000. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

