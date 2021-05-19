John Wood Group (LON:WG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $271.96

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 271.96 ($3.55) and traded as high as GBX 273.16 ($3.57). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 270.90 ($3.54), with a volume of 563,519 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WG. Jefferies Financial Group cut John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of John Wood Group to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 349.71 ($4.57).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 271.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 269.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson bought 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,409.92 ($8,374.60). Also, insider David Kemp bought 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £4,148.76 ($5,420.38). Insiders bought a total of 10,205 shares of company stock worth $2,850,568 in the last 90 days.

John Wood Group Company Profile (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.