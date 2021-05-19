Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

JNJ opened at $170.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

