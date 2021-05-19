JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMEA. Piper Sandler started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

