Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.85 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLR shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 13,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,265. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $913,723.30. Also, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $3,678,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. Company insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

