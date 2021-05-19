KDI Capital Partners LLC Has $10.47 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 4.1% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 320,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,134,000 after buying an additional 99,964 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 2,040 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average is $115.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

