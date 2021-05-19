KDI Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

KDI Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

