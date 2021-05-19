Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000931 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $168.90 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00080254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00017432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.49 or 0.01306813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00105417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.61 or 0.09799518 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 507,257,026 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

