Keep3rV1 Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.83 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $37.83 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for about $189.16 or 0.00481314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00069680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.14 or 0.01066526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.64 or 0.09220473 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

