Keh Shew Lu Sells 14,961 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $3,486,000.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after buying an additional 256,658 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after buying an additional 307,562 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $66,319,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after buying an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

