Keh Shew Lu Sells 14,961 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,473,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00.
- On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $3,486,000.00.
NASDAQ DIOD opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.72.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after buying an additional 256,658 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after buying an additional 307,562 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $66,319,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after buying an additional 142,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.
DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
