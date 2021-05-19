Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $67.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kellogg (NYSE:K) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.92.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 45,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $31,372,343. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

