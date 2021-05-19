Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82.

In related news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after buying an additional 964,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

