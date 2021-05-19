Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €670.27 ($788.56).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €755.00 ($888.24) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER traded up €3.00 ($3.53) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €709.90 ($835.18). The company had a trading volume of 95,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €646.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €586.96. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.