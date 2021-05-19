Kestrel Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions makes up about 2.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,797. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

