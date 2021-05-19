Kestrel Investment Management Corp Has $8.58 Million Stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Triton International accounts for approximately 3.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Triton International were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Triton International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 60,868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Triton International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of TRTN stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,638. Triton International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.89%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

